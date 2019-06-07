Miley Cyrus Shows Off Bare Chest As She Pulls Off Robe In Sexy New Photo

Miley Cyrus took to social media to show off some serious skin this week, and her fans loved, and showed her tons of love for in the comment section.

On Thursday, Miley Cyrus posted a sexy new snapshot to her Instagram account. In the photograph, the singer is seen sporting a white robe.

Miley pulls the robe down over her shoulders and flaunts her bare chest, putting her ample cleavage on full display.

In the photo, Cyrus is seen rocking a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and thick lashes. Miley adds to her glam look with a shimmering glow and a dramatic pink color on her lips.

Cyrus also wears a short pink wig in the picture, which was taken from the set of Black Mirror. Miley starred in an episode in the most recent season of the hit Netflix original series, and her loyal fans went wild after it was released on Wednesday.

Miley stars as pop star Ashley O. in the episode, which is full of comedy and dark twists and turns. The episode is currently available to watch on the streaming site.

Since the show was released, Cyrus has been sharing tons of photos of herself in character. She has even changed her Instagram profile photo to herself in the pink wig, and changed her name to Ashley O. on the social media app.

It seems that Miley Cyrus has been extremely busy as of late. In addition to her appearance in the Black Mirror episode, she also released a brand new album, She Is Coming.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is also a newlywed after marrying longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, back in December. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and Liam’s married life couldn’t be better.

Sources tell Us Weekly that things are going great for the couple as they chug along through their first year of marriage.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told the magazine of the couple’s relationship since walking down the aisle.

Meanwhile, although the couple are enjoying their marital bliss, they’re allegedly not ready to add children into the mix just yet.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source added.

