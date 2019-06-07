Brittany Cartwright Stuns In Bridal Swimsuit During ‘Dream’ Bachelorette Holiday

Brittany Cartwright made sure to have some fun in the sun during her bachelorette vacation in Miami, in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail. The reality television star is set to be married to Vanderpump Rules cast-mate Jax Taylor later this month.

The bride-to-be was hanging out at the beach outside the chic SLS Hotel in South Beach, Miami. She wore a white one piece bathing suit with a wide belt that showcased her hourglass figure. In addition, the SUR server wore a cute “bride” headband and black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. In some photos, she also sports a light yellow wrap skirt to cover up.

Celebrating with the future bride were Brittany’s Vanderpump Rules costars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Lala Kent. Stassi stunned in a red one shoulder swimsuit, which she also paired with daisy dukes to cover up. Stassi’s boyfriend, casting agent Beau Clark, was also present for the festivities.

Katie decided to stay cool in a chic black, orange, and cream colored caftan. Meanwhile, Lala showed off her killer curves in a black one-piece that featured bondage inspired straps. Lala could have been taking notes for her own bachelorette party, as the reality television star got engaged to boyfriend Randall Emmett last September.

Swimsuits for the outfits of choice for the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" for day 2 of Brittany Cartwright's bachelorette party. https://t.co/k5tAyPTqQK — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 6, 2019

Brittany also was seen cheering while taking shots with her friends before joining fiancé Jax for a dip in the pool. Jax’s swim trunks feature a number of pictures of his sweetheart.

As reported earlier by The Inquisitr, friends of the Kentucky native have been singing praises about the bachelorette trip, saying that Brittany has been having a blast.

“She kept saying this was her dream bachelorette party,” a source close to the bride-to-be said.

The night before, Brittany and her friends were seen partying at Miami’s hotspot E11even after enjoying a “boat excursion” earlier in the day.

However, absent from the celebrations was show boss Lisa Vanderpump. Earlier this week, Lisa decided to leave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to what she believed was an unfair portrayal of her character. She is also allegedly hoping to move Vanderpump Rules to another network, despite contractual obligations.

“Lisa is contractually obligated to keep VPR on Bravo until 2020 — but is already thinking ahead to future seasons,” a source said, per The Daily Mail.

“Lisa believes she’s been dealt a dirty hand by Bravo after they refused to air some of her filmed philanthropic efforts this season. She’s also had it with her catty co-stars who talked… about her all season.”

Jax and Brittany’s wedding is scheduled for June 29.