‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jess Walton Brings Jill To Genoa City

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jess Walton will soon bring Jill back to Genoa City, and her co-stars and fans couldn’t be happier about the news.

Jill recently appeared to help lay Neil (Kristoff St. John) to rest, and she spoke with her son, Billy (Jason Thompson), as well as her estranged husband Colin’s son, Cane (Daniel Goddard). Jill managed to give both men some sage advice, and then she left town again, which is always a bummer for viewers.

Jill actress Jess Walton took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself with actors Jason Thompson and Amelia Heinle, who playBilly and Victoria, respectively. The background of the image appeared to be Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) new restaurant, Society. The soap vet’s followers responded to express their happiness that Jill is coming back to town.

“Yes!! So excited! Love your scenes with @MyJasonThompson. You two have a real, natural chemistry as tv mother and son. Jill can lovingly be a tad overbearing and even when grumbling, Billy loves it,” a fan posted.

Jill was noticeably missing from Billy and Victoria’s recommitment ceremony, and that could have been because they planned it pretty quickly, so she didn’t have time to arrange a trip back to Genoa City to attend the special moment. However, the last time she showed up, Jill was over the moon about Billy and Victoria getting back together.

The Inquisitr reported that instead of Billy’s mom, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Adam (Mark Grossman) crashed the party and brought some awkwardness into the day, but even they couldn’t ruin things for the happy couple.

“YAY!!! Finally! Jill has been missed! When she didn’t show up yesterday, I thought…this is not good. I hope you get to stay for a little bit this time. Jill could be used everywhere right now. #YR,” a fan wrote.

Many fans believe that Jill is Billy and Victoria’s biggest supporter, and they felt concerned that she didn’t show up to be part of their celebration. However, something brings her back to town soon, and it looks like she may end up being with the newly reunited couple. Some of the actress’s followers even suggested that authorities in Genoa City take Jill’s passport to ensure she stays around for a while.

There are no details on why Jill returns to Genoa City, but with so many other familiar faces coming back into town this summer, Jill’s will be an excellent addition for viewers.