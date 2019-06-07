Tyra Banks Rocks Metallic Pink Bikini & Throws Up A Peace Sign

As of late, Tyra Banks’s Instagram feed looks more like a magazine spread than the usual collection of random photos. The supermodel has achieved this by sharing photos in a strategic way, including a series of nine photos that she shared three days ago. The photos might have looked strange to fans as they showed up on their Instagram feed, but it all made sense when looking at Tyra’s page. This is because Tyra divided a photo of herself in a bikini in nine parts, which meant that she was able to share a photo of herself in a much bigger format than usual.

In the photo, Banks wore a skimpy metallic pink bikini. She stood in front of a beautiful blue ocean, as she threw up a peace sign with her right hand. The image was likely taken for this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Notably, Tyra was one of three women that were featured on the covers. Her hair looked amazing in the shot, as she wore it down and in small curls. She accessorized with thin hoop earrings. And of course, she looked decades younger than she actually is in the photo, as her skin glowed in the sun.

And since the amazing swimsuit update, Tyra has shared six selfies that emphasized her makeup. All of the shots were close-ups of her face, as she wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup popped, as she rocked bright pink lipstick and dark purple eyeshadow. Banks changed up the angle and lighting of the shots. She also played with her hair in a couple of photos, and switched up her expression several times.

Banks’ participation in this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition was a happy surprise for her fans. She opened up about the decision to do so with Buzzfeed News.

“I decided to come back to Sports Illustrated because it is the magazine that changed my life. I was a very known model, high fashion model,” she said to the outlet, “but I got on the cover of SI and it made me a household name, almost like in 24 hours, back when the whole world was looking at the same thing all at once.”

“This is a new me, this is an older me, this is a thicker me, this is a wiser me, this is a thankful me. It’s all shades, it’s all ages, it’s all sizes, it’s all sexual orientations, it is everything,” she added, describing how she would call herself “Banx” to represent breaking stereotypes about what’s beautiful.