National Donut Day Freebies & Deals 2019

The tradition dates back to the the first World War.

Friday, June 7, is National Donut Day, which means free and discount donut deals at donut purveyors from coast to coast. Widely recognized as a shameless marketing opportunity for donut chains around the country, the annual occasion actually dates back to 1938. It was to honor the Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who began their tradition of providing donuts to soldiers during the first World War.

Today’s thrift-minded donut enthusiasts don’t need to go to war to earn a complementary pastry treat, but may have to contend with lengthy lines at the most popular shops, as USA Today reports..

Brad Plothow is vice president of brand and communications for Womply, a company which provides software for small business. He has calculated, based on his company’s data, that National Donut Day can drive an estimated 57 percent spike in donut sales versus a typical day. Plothow warns, however, that enthusiastic consumers and promotional deals could draw a crowd.

“Shops hoping to make more dough will no doubt be running special promotions, so expect big deals and long lines if you venture out for a treat at your favorite doughnut shop,” Plothow said.

Another source, foot-traffic analysis company Placer.ai, has indicated that major donut giant Dunkin’ (they dropped the “Donuts” part) sees an increase of as high as 70 percent for National Donut Day.

But anyway, without further ado, here’s a roundup of some of the best deals for this year:

Duck Donuts: One free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut

Dunkin’ : One free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last

Six-pack of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for $2.99 (requires Giant Eagle Advantage Card)

Giant Eagle: One dozen doughnuts for $3.99 (requires Giant Eagle Advantage Card)

Honey Dew Donuts: One free donut when you buy a medium beverage

Krispy Kreme: One free donut

Salvation Army: A number of events taking place across the country

Walmart: One free glazed donut in the bakery section

Also, don’t forget to look locally. A number of smaller donut shops around the country will be running similar offers, most likely right in your own backyard. Check their social media pages for details and updates.

As for the national offers, Krispy Kreme is setting their sights high this year with a goal of giving away one million free donuts. The company says that if that milestone is hit, there will be a bonus free donut day later in the month.