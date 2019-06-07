Jasmine Sanders Does A Sexy Walk In A Skimpy Swimsuit On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders has been keeping up a steady stream of Instagram photos, to the delight of her 3.4 million fans. Her recent updates have mostly revolved around swimwear, which isn’t too surprising considering that it’s already summer weather in many parts of the world already. And Jasmine’s newest post is just that, as she wore a skimpy white one-piece that hugged her curves in all the right ways. The swimsuit, although a one-piece, left much of her skin exposed, thanks to all of the creative cutouts. The short video clip showed Sanders giving a ton of attitude as she walked towards the camera at the beach. She started walking while she was in the water, and played with her hair with her left hand.

In addition, the model shared a little bit of what she had going on last night via Instagram Stories. The first post of the series revealed that Jasmine had found a recipe for Italian pasta salad, which she found so appetizing that she decided to make it from scratch. After heading to the store, she shared a photo and video clips of her prepping the ingredients and making the salad. She even shared a link to the recipe, so her fans could also follow suit if they wanted to.

And while Sanders’ feed is filled with amazing swimsuit pics, that’s not the only type of photos she likes to share. In late May, for example, Jasmine shared a series of three professional photos on Instagram that showed her rocking some amazing outfits. The first photo showed her in a turquoise dress and funky sandals. The dress had a turtleneck collar and a huge, flowing skirt that she played with for the shot.

Jasmine’s sense of style is undeniable. And for fans that want to know more about her fashion secrets, there’s some good news, as she shared some information with Coveteur during an interview.