Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reportedly Split After 4 Years

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split. The couple have reportedly called it quits after four years of dating.

According to People Magazine, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been on the rocks, and the couple officially ended their long relationship this week.

The pair share one daughter together, Lea De Seine, who was born in March of 2017. Sources tell the magazine that Bradley and Irina are now working amicably to figure out a shared custody agreement for the little girl.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in the spring of 2015. The actor and the model did a good job at keeping the details of their romance under wraps, never really speaking out about the relationship.

Back in February, Irina told Glamour UK that she liked keeping her relationship with Bradley out of the spotlight, although by that time, rumors of their rocky romance had been circulating around the tabloids.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she said.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” Shayk added.

The past year has been a huge one for Bradley Cooper’s career. Although the actor has been an A-list star for years, his emergence as a director, paired with his stellar performance in A Star is Born, gained him huge praise and notoriety.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cooper has been romantically linked to his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, for months despite his relationship with Irina Shayk.

The actors never spoke out about the rumors, although some fans insisted that it seemed the pair had real feelings for each other.

However, after their steamy performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards in February, rumors intensified that the pair could be having an affair behind Irina’s back.

Days later, Gaga was forced to open up about the rumors, revealing that the performance seemed too genuine because she and Cooper were acting and performing during the love song, not because they were actually in love.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper haven’t been together publicly since awards season, and neither the actor, nor Irina Shayk has commented on their reported split at this time.