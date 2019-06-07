NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Has ‘Given Every Indication’ He’s Signing With Nets, According To ‘ESPN’ Analyst

The departure of Kyrie Irving from the Boston Celtics has been one of the most talked about topics in the past months. After committing to re-sign with the Celtics before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, Irving had a change of heart and already wants to keep all his options open in the 2019 NBA offseason. When rumors about his desire to leave the Celtics circulated, the New York Knicks emerged as the No. 1 favorite team to sign Irving next summer.

However, with less than a month before the 2019 NBA free agency begins, a new team has surfaced as Kyrie Irving’s top landing spot – the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, which is currently available on Twitter, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN revealed that Irving has “given every indication” that he will be signing with the Nets when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July.

“Over the last several hours, I have learned that Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go, not the New York Knicks.”

The Nets may have succeeded to return to the Eastern Conference Playoffs after a three-year absence, but they have a more ambitious goal in the 2019 NBA offseason which is to build a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title. By recently trading Allen Crabbe and his $18.5 million contract to the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets have opened up enough salary cap space for two max free agents and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the “dream scenario” for Brooklyn is to sign both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency.

“Boston guard Kyrie Irving — who is expected to become a free agent — and Brooklyn have a strong mutual interest, league sources told ESPN. The Nets have $46 million in salary-cap space to sign two maximum-contract free agents. Brooklyn’s dream scenario is to lure Irving and Golden State’s Kevin Durant to the franchise, league sources said.”

ESPN story on Brooklyn's daring trade of two first-round picks to clear double max-salary slots for free agency. Kyrie Irving is absolutely serious about the Nets, per sources. Free agency is on. https://t.co/ekY0NVhzN0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

The Knicks could also create two max lots for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but the Celtics superstars’ interest in joining the Nets has reportedly “increased.” Compared to the previous months, Wojnarowski revealed that the Nets are emerging as a “serious contender” in the Irving sweepstake. The successful acquisition of Irving and Durant will undeniably turn things around for the Nets. From being a mediocre team, the tandem of Irving and Durant will make the Nets a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference next season.