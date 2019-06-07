Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In A Low Cut Orange Dress

Olivia Culpo shared a new Instagram photo that showed her lounging on a comfortable couch, as it looked like she was ready to enjoy some peace and quiet for the rest of the night. She went braless under a majorly low cut dress, which was bright orange. The plunge neckline fell inches below her chest, and she glanced at the camera with a slight smile on her face. There was also a high slit visible on the right side as she laid her legs on the seat. Her makeup looked great, as she wore dark mascara and deep-colored lipstick with heavy liner.

Earlier today, Culpo shared another post that was a video clip of her getting her makeup done. The model sat looking to her right, as she left her mouth open so the makeup artist could apply lipstick. The lipstick was a light pink shade, and Olivia was spotted smacking her lips and laughing. The rest of her makeup was on point, as her foundation left her skin looking flawless. She also wore dark mascara and a small cat eye. The clip was viewed over 224,000 times.

In addition, Olivia shared several Instagram Stories that showed her playing around with a unicorn eye mask, as she joked about trying to take a selfie with her eyes closed.

That’s not to mention another Instagram post from three days ago, which showed Olivia looking chic and feminine in a white lace dress. The garment had sheer accents along the top of her chest and down her arms. While the first photo showed Culpo looking picture perfect, the next two were outtakes that revealed that she was bothered by a bee during the shoot.

In other news, the former Miss USA and Miss Universe previously opened up to GQ about how she perceives the pageant world.

“I think the pageant system is about empowering women. I think that aspect of it is great, but when you take parents who are forcing their children to do anything, I don’t think it’s healthy. That aspect of Toddlers Tiaras I don’t think is helpful, but in terms of the pageant system as a whole, I really do think it does empower women.”

Later in the interview, Culpo shared some of her turn-offs.

