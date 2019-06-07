Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Bares Midriff, Shows Off Dangerous Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Fitted Jeans

The buxom model also posted a sexy underwear video in which she is seen shaking her curvy hips as she blows a raspberry to the camera.

Fresh from her lavish trip to Mexico, where she attended the wedding of pal Jason Ikeler, Senior Director of Video for Hearst Magazines, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Denise Bidot is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sizzling posts.

After a glorious weekend on the sunny Playa del Carmen, the gorgeous plus-size model is now back home in New York City, and, judging by her most recent photo share, she has traded her torrid bikinis for the casual denim look. Earlier today, Denise took to the popular social media platform to showcase a simple yet sexy look, and was branded as “a total denim dream” by her fans.

For her latest Instagram update, the stunning young mother poured her bountiful curves into a pair of fitted jeans, which she teamed up with a tiny black crop top. Rocking a pair of black-and-white snakeskin ankle boots – an eye-catching, high-heel design by Express – Denise showed off her hourglass curves, channeling her inner seductress as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Known for her contagious energy and her efforts to promote body positivity and empower women, the bubbly model flaunted her voluptuous figure in the form-fitting attire. The beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, proudly showcased her full frame in the skintight jeans – a flattering piece by Madewell, sporting a light shade of blue. The curve-clinging garment highlighted her sinuous hips, putting her strong thighs front and center.

At the same time, the skimpy crop top drew all of the attention toward her busty assets, while also accentuating her taut waistline. Boasting a bandeau neckline and thick straps, the revealing top – one designed by Aritzia – perfectly showcased her décolletage area. The buxom model showed quite a bit of skin in the scanty piece, baring her midriff to expose her flat stomach and toned abdomen.

For the steamy photo shoot, Denise wore her chestnut-brown tresses in a flowy style that made her caramel highlights pop. She accessorized with sparkling earrings and nothing else, choosing to let her stylish outfit speak for itself.

The snapshots were very well received by her 640,000 Instagram followers, garnering more than 11,000 likes in addition to 125 comments.

“Who gave you the permission to TAKE MY BREATH AWAY!!??,” wrote one particularly ardent fan.

“Damn woman,” penned another, ending their message with a string of flattering emoji.

“Yes girl killing it,” quipped a third person, while a fourth Instagram user said, “So bomb,” adding a fire emoji to their comment for emphasis.

The 31-year-old stunner – who will be celebrating her 32nd birthday next week, on June 13 – gave fans another glimpse of her crop top in her Instagram Stories. In a video uploaded several hours beforehand, Denise showed off her hairstyle and glam while posing in the makeup chair – and flashed the black crop top in the process.

Soon after that, the brunette bombshell took to her Instagram Stories to share a quick behind-the-scenes view that captured some of the preparations leading up to today’s photo shoot. This time around, Denise filmed herself wearing nothing but her underwear: a burgundy bralette and black briefs. The sexy lingerie clip shows the curvy model shaking her hips in the mirror as she blows a raspberry for the camera.