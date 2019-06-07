Tan France Shares Original Impression Of Jonathan Van Ness: ‘He’s So Loud’

One of the best parts of Netflix’s Queer Eye is the personalities of the cast, and the strong relationships they all seem to have with one another. While they’re all there to do their particular tasks in the makeover process, they appear to genuinely enjoy each other’s company. However, not every cast member initially thought they would all get along. In fact, style star Tan France had some strong opinions when he first met grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, and as Us Weekly reports, he wasn’t sure they could ever really get along.

“I thought, ‘Gosh, I don’t think we’re ever going to be friends. He’s so loud. And then we both got the job. I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m going to have to find a way to find a connection with him,” France said.

It didn’t take long for Tan’s opinion to completely change once he got to know Jonathan, though.

“Jonathan Van Ness is the most unique person I’ve ever met in my life. He’s nothing like anyone you will ever meet. He’s so loud. He’s so loving and lovable, but because he’s so open… within a heartbeat, he was one of my favorite people on the planet. He is actually wonderful.”

Tan and Jonathan definitely come from different backgrounds. Tan was born and raised in the United Kingdom in a very religious Muslim family, and he details some of his experiences in his recent memoir, Naturally Tan.

Jonathan Van Ness, on the other hand, is a boy from the midwest who has always been unapologetically himself. As Tan initially observed, Jonathan has a larger-than-life personality, which is part of the reason fans love him so much.

Tan also told a story to Us Weekly about what a strong bond the cast members formed all the way at the auditions. Fellow Queer Eye star Bobby Berk apparently created a text thread after the auditions so that they could all stay in touch, as they had grown close during the audition period. Now that they’ve spent several seasons filming together, that text thread is probably very long and filled with all kinds of messages to one another.

Both Jonathan and Tan have projects outside of the show that they’re passionate about. Tan, the style king, has his own brand, Kingdom & State, and has also worked with influencer Rachel Parcell on her line of clothing. Jonathan, in addition to being a hairdresser, has a hugely popular web series called Gay of Thrones, as well as a podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.