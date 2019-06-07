Kendall Jenner Flaunts Toned Abs In The Tiniest Tank Top Ever

Even when Kendall Jenner is not walking the runway, she still looks like fire.

As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know, the 23-year-old is never one to shy away from showing off her flawless figure. Whether she’s posing for a sultry snapshot on social media or doing a routine shopping outing in the public eye, Jenner always looks incredibly sexy.

New photos published by The Daily Mail show the reality star strutting her stuff and putting her body on display during an outing in Beverly Hills.

In the photos shared by the outlet, Jenner looks dressed to impress as she fills her black Porsche with gas. Along with a high-waisted pair of loose fitting denim, Jenner shows off her fit physique in an impossibly small yellow-and-blue tank top that features a photo of daisies on it. Kendall accessorizes the sexy look with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

It appears as though the black-haired beauty is virtually makeup-free in the photo, covering the majority of her face with a large pair of black sunglasses. She wears her tresses slicked back in a ponytail while also rocking a pair of brown leather sandals. Of course, this solo outing comes shortly after it was announced that Kendall and her beau, Ben Simmons, had officially called it quits.

In a recent interview with Elle, Jenner opened up about the downsides of being famous, as well as her many insecurities. At one point in her life, Kendall says that she didn’t feel like she fit in with sisters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, partly because her body type is so different than theirs.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

Of course, the topic of her love life also came up in the tell-all, and she shared that when she is off the “dating wagon,” she gets off of it “really easy.” But, she also notes that it’s not just for any reason; it’s usually because something happened that made her fall off the dating wagon.

“I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life,” she dished. “A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”

Fans can keep up with Kendall by following her on Instagram.