Georgina Rodriguez Sizzles In A Skintight Yoga Jumpsuit

Christiano Ronaldo's girlfriend showcased her killer curves.

Georgina Rodriguez sent pulses racing after uploading a picture of herself wearing a skintight yoga jumpsuit to Instagram.

Rodriguez first became a household name after dating Christiano Ronaldo, who reigns supreme as one of the world’s best soccer players — if not the best. Since then, she has grown to become a model and social media influencer, with over 11.2 million followers and contracts with labels such as Alo Yoga, Yamamay, and Twinset perfumes.

In the posted picture, Georgina poses with her mixed family, including Eva, Mateo, and Alana Martina, in a beautiful green park. Georgina is Alana’s bio-mother; twins Eva and Mateo were born to a surrogate. Fashionable as always, Georgina donned a neon green yoga jumpsuit, complete with a black belt around the waist that emphasized the social media star’s enviable hourglass figure. The outfit is from Alo Yoga.

Georgina’s hair is casually windswept, and she wears geometric glasses to shield her eyes from the summer sun. The picture won high praise, with nearly 1,500,000 likes and just shy of 5,000 comments.

This is not the first update this week where Georgina has flaunted her killer body in yoga gear; in fact, another post has the Spanish stunner wearing light grey yoga pants with a match sports bra while she lounges on a training bench. In addition, she is wearing an Alo Yoga baseball cap and colorful sneakers. Christiano Jr. sits next to her in the snap, which won over 1,300,000 likes and just shy of 4,000 comments.

Georgina also often uploads pictures of her blended family with Ronaldo. Earlier today, she posted a number of pictures of Ronaldo’s twins Eva and Mateo, who were celebrating their second birthdays. In the cute snap, Georgina, the twins, and Christiano Jr. stand in front of two cakes: a pink princess confection for Eva and a Spiderman decorated one for Mateo. Colorful balloons frame the shot.

In one upload, Georgina helps little Eva blow out the candle on her cake, while Christiano Jr. helps his younger brother with the same task. Other pictures show a bouncing float at the party, as well as the guests present to celebrate the happy day.

Loading...

The updates won over a million likes, as well as over 4,800 comments.

Georgina also posted a picture of her family from before the party, where she sports a white pussy-bow blouse, tight jean capri pants, and chunky white sneakers. To complete the look, the model styled her hair into a chic low ponytail.

The picture won over 1,500,000 likes and nearly 5,400 comments.