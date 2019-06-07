‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Flaunts Underboob In Stringy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Maxim model Kara Del Toro is no stranger to sharing scorching hot photos on Instagram and the bikini shot she posted on Thursday is no different. In the photo, Kara is rocking a blue string bikini and the top is so tight that you can see more than a hint of underboob. There are also some strings tied at the waist which helps emphasize her hourglass figure.

According to Kara’s caption, the swimsuit is from a company called Sommer Swim. A glance at the brand’s website reveals that they sell their bikini tops and bottoms separately. But it looks like she’s wearing a style called “Gia” on top and the “Iman” style on her derriere. They retail for $62 and $55 respectively.

Even though Kara posts a bikini photo every day, several of her fans took time out of their day to comment on her most recent post.

“I have just fallen…in love,” wrote one infatuated fan who seemed very overwhelmed by Kara’s beauty.

Another fan opted to leave the 25-year-old model an inspirational compliment.

“You’re so special, always remember that!” he wrote.

Kara is likely very aware that she’s special, especially now that she has 1 million followers on Instagram.

“Yesterday I woke up to 1 MILLION of you here on Instagram!!” she wrote in the caption of her post about the achievement. “Wow it’s been so incredible getting to connect with all of you through this platform. Thank you for your support times 1,000,000. It is because of YOU guys that I have this platform to create and share my journey, can’t wait to see what’s next.”

In an interview with Toronto Paradise back in 2016, Kara revealed that she had been dreaming of starting a swimwear line. So, perhaps that’s something her fans can look forward to in the future.

She also opened up about what she’d probably be doing for a living if she had never become a model.

“If you asked me this when I lived in Texas I would have told you that I wanted to be a high school teacher, I like helping people and I think that teachers have a great impact on kids growing up…”

However, she later admitted that her career and lifestyle in L.A. had convinced her that she’d likely still have a career in fashion even if she wasn’t a model.

Fortunately for the fans who love the photos she posts online, those hypothetical job decisions never became a reality.