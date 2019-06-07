Dorit Kemsley Questioned About Lisa Vanderpump Being Brandi Glanville’s ‘Devil’ After Filming ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Dorit Kemsley responded to Lisa Vanderpump questions while out to dinner in L.A.

Dorit Kemsley was caught out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after filming the ninth season reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After showing off her look on Instagram as she rejoined her co-stars to hash out the events of Season 9, Kemsley headed to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, which just so happens to be just around the corner from a couple of her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, including SUR Restaurant and PUMP Lounge.

Following her meal, Kemsley exited the venue with her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Denise Richards, and right away, she was questioned about a comment Brandi Glanville had made on Twitter earlier this week in which she accused Vanderpump of being a “devil” and attempting to ruin her life.

“What about Brandi saying Lisa Vanderpump is her personal devil, what do you guys think about that?” TMZ asked.

“Everyone has an opinion,” Kemsley replied.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday night, Glanville took aim at her former co-star, Vanderpump, and suggested that in addition to allegedly demanding she be fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 5, Vanderpump also reportedly had her employees trash Glanville’s line of wines.

Glanville also suggested Vanderpump failed to tell the truth during a lawsuit brought against her years ago.

“My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life!” Glanville ranted. “She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil.”

Kemsley and Glanville have never appeared alongside one another on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but after Vanderpump’s exit from the show this week, along with Glanville’s cameo during Tuesday night’s show, a future run-in seems more than possible. After all, if what Glanville said in her tweet was true, producers may ultimately invite her back into her full-time role now that Vanderpump has quit.

Glanville joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during Season 2 and parted ways with the series after Season 5. As for Kemsley, she was added to the show during its seventh season and has been appearing in a full-time role ever since.

To see more of Kemsley and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.