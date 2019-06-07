Karrueche Tran Shows Off Fit Figure In A Cropped T-Shirt And Her Undies On Instagram

Karrueche Tran reminded fans that she isn’t afraid to show a little skin on Instagram on Thursday night when she posted a photo of herself rocking a cropped t-shirt and a pair of nude-colored undies. In the caption, the actress/model made a comment about changing her hair color but based on the fan comments, it looks like several of her followers weren’t paying attention to that.

“Must be nice being this pretty,” one of her followers wrote in the comments section.

Lots of comments also contained fire and heart eye emojis.

But many of Karruecher’s fans did offer their opinions on whether she should continue being blonde or whether she should return to her naturally dark hair. Team blonde and team brunette seem evenly matched but quite a few people told her she looks good either way.

In a 2016 interview with Modeliste magazine, Karrueche said that she loves to switch up her style when it comes to the clothes she wears and it looks like that applies to her hair as well. As for her fashion choices, she said that they’re inspired by her body type as well.

“I like to go with my mood and body shape,” she said. “I’m very petite and small, so oftentimes I’m wearing crop tops or high waisted bottoms and if I’m the mood, I’ll wear a swing dress or skirt or maybe even some boyfriend jeans so it really depends on my mood.

However, she did admit to having a favorite designer — Alexander Wang.

“I love his collections, he has a mix of streetwear and high fashion which I love because that’s also kind of how I dress too,” she said. “Very sensible but very detailed.”

Although she was mainly known for being Chris Brown’s girlfriend when they were together, Karrueche Tran has been making a name for herself ever since their breakup.

She is one of the stars of Claws, a comedy-drama on TNT which also features Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, and Jenn Lyon. The Office alum, Rashida Jones serves as one of the show’s executive producers.

On Claws, Karrueche plays Virginia Loc, a major character on the series who also happens to be a former exotic dancer. She is employed at Niecy Nash’s character’s nail salon which is a front for a money laundering operation.

In an interview with ABC Radio Karrueche revealed that the chemistry between her and Niecy on screen exists behind the scenes as well.

“You know, and she is very much the… mother hen. Like she’s the mom, the homegirl, the auntie the — you know, teacher,” she said. “I can learn and soak up so much from her.”

The third season of Claws premiers on June 9 on TNT.