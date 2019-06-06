Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Natural Beauty’ Picture Bombs, Angry Fans Ask, ‘Natural? Lol’

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram update appears to be causing a stir. The 40-year-old’s picture of herself getting glammed up came with a caption suggesting an opposite scenario – either it was tongue-in-cheek or a poor attempt to showcase the makeup-free life. Chances are it was the former.

The June 6 snap showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seated and surrounded by a glam squad. Kourtney herself was wearing a zebra-print robe as she clutched an eyelash curler. Three team members around the star were attending to her hair and makeup. Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons was tagged, as was makeup artist Wendi Miyake. Freelance hairstylist Sydroze was also in the background. The attention of the artists was focused, and it seemed that the Poosh CEO was being pampered to the max.

Fans haven’t taken to the post too well. Many appeared to be slamming the mother-of-three.

“Natural? Lol,” one fan wrote.

“Naturally bought with money,” was another comment. One fan factored the whole setting into their comment.

“Hardly. Delusion beauty. Ain’t nothing in the room natural,” they said,

Given the down-to-earth persona Kourtney is known for, it is quite likely that the entire post was on the joking side. While this Kardashian rocks her glam like her ultra-refined sisters, she is equally able to chill back and go makeup-free. In fact, many fans would argue that Kourtney is the least high-maintenance member of her family. Sister Kim Kardashian comes with glam galore, as does Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney’s non-glam philosophies frequently manifest in her continued quest to approach life the natural way. Her new Poosh lifestyle brand might plug products and sell expensive collagen powders, but the site’s blog posts harness natural mentalities. Kourtney has blogged about non-toxic skin care, her zen morning routine, and all-natural cures for PMS.

That said, the glam is never far away for this family. Keeping Up With The Kardashians regularly shows the sisters getting prepped backstage for shoots. Their makeup, hair, and stylist teams come as veritable armies. With their custom-made clothes, makeup-filled bathrooms, and businesses reflecting their love of cosmetics, the Kardashian-Jenner family aren’t the world’s biggest advocates of natural beauty.

“I don’t know that you think natural beauty means. But to me natural beauty means NO MAKE UP KOURTNEY,” one fan responded in anger.

Elsewhere, however, Kourtney was praised.

“Natural human beauty,” one fan wrote.

“I love it,” said another.

Always a little controversial, but utterly addictive, this family keeps the world on its toes. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram, or tune in to weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.