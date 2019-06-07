Halle Berry Wows Fans With Sizzling Throwback Photo, Shows Off Chiseled Hips In Bodysuit & Fishnet Stockings

Halle Berry celebrated Throwback Thursday with a sizzling pic that left many of her fans wanting more. Earlier today, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress treated her 5.3 million Instagram followers to a scorching throwback photo that turned up the heat on the popular social media platform.

The snapshot in question was a stunning black-and-white photo taken almost seven years ago for Interview Magazine. Part of a more elaborate photo shoot – which featured one more artful black-and-white snap and four glamorous color pics that saw Halle model an array of head-turning outfits – the snapshot was one of two cover photos that the Catwoman star did for the magazine’s November 2012 issue.

At the time, the ageless beauty had just starred in the science fiction drama, Cloud Atlas, which hit U.S. theaters on October 26, 2012. Fresh from the movie’s press tour, Halle wasted no time before getting in front of the camera yet again – this time around, to pose for Interview Magazine.

For the dazzling cover photo, the now 52-year-old stunner slipped into a shimmering blazer, one boasting an intricate geometric pattern that gave her look both dynamism and texture. Underneath the flamboyant jacket, Halle wore a simple, light-colored bodysuit and very little else.

Halle flaunted her hourglass figure in the daring attire. The eye-catching one-button blazer highlighted her taut waistline, while also accentuating her generous bust. Meanwhile, the curve-hugging bodysuit drew all of the attention toward her incredibly flat stomach and chiseled hips, showing off her insane body in a provocative yet tasteful display.

To add more spice to the shot, Halle teamed up her outfit with sexy fishnet stockings. She accessorized with a glossy scarf, which she wore wrapped around her neck, artfully censoring her cleavage with the silky garment.

For the sweltering photo shoot, Halle styled her raven tresses in a jaw-dropping afro, as The Hairazor reported at the time.

“Halle Berry goes ’70s’ vintage fab for her double cover of the November 2012 issue for Interview Magazine. As a part of the promo for her new movie, Cloud Atlas, Halle rocks a funky afro on the covers and in the spread,” reported the publication in a 2012 article.

Halle cut a very sensual figure in the steamy cover photo. Channeling her inner seductress, the X-Men alum struck a sultry pose, staring directly into the camera with an intense gaze as she slightly parted her pouty lips in an alluring manner.

As expected, her sexy throwback pic stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering more than 35,000 likes in addition to nearly 570 comments.

One of her ardent fans simply wrote, “Oh Halle,” trailed by a seemingly endless string of flattering emojis.

“QUEEEEENNN!!!” penned another, also making generous use of emojis.

“Yass afro queen,” quipped a third person, adding a heart-eyed emoji to their post.

“Giiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiirl,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

While many complimented Halle for the eye-popping cover photo, others took the opportunity to gush over her age-defying good looks, branding the actress as an “eternal beauty.”

“Never ages and always so beautiful,” read one message, ending in a double-heart emoji.

“You’re still killing the game,” said another comment, which also included a red spark emoji for emphasis.

Fans who want to check out Halle’s sweltering 2012 Interview Magazine photo shoot in its entirety, the two cover photos included, can do so on the Urban Bush Babes website.