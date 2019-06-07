Iskra Lawrence Poses In Black Lingerie In Sexy Staircase Snap

Body positivity model Iskra Lawrence wowed her 4.5 million Instagram followers with a sultry boudoir photo that showed off her voluptuous curves to their best advantage.

Iskra is known not only for her fuller figure, but also for fighting against fashion’s traditional standards of beauty. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Iskra explained her relationship with her body.

“A lot of people describe their bodies as artwork, but I would describe my relationship with my body as a piece of art.”

“There are different strokes and textures, it’s unfinished, or maybe you think it’s finished but then you’re like, ‘Wait, let me add something here.’ Sometimes it’s smooth, sometimes it’s sticky and aggressive. It’s a beautiful journey, one where I remember all the phases and what we’ve been through together,” the body positivity model explained.

“Today, I can look back and appreciate the journey ― why I went through it and what I’ve learned from it.”

Iskra’s confidence has helped her rise through the ranks of the modeling world, and the blonde bombshell has earned modeling contracts with American Eagle intimates brand Aerie, lingerie label Adore Me, and L’Oreal.

In her latest picture, Iskra poses on a gold spiral staircase covered in a ’70s inspired white shag rug. Her attire is a simple but sexy black one piece and black heels with straps that tie around her calves. Around her shoulders is a gold kimono with a black trim.

Her hair is styled into bombshell waves, and her makeup is simple, with the focus on her flushed cheeks. Iskra finalized the look by wearing a number of chunky gold rings.

Fans went wild for the shot, and gave the social media star over 88,440 likes and nearly 500 comments.

The picture was not the only update from the week. Iskra also uploaded a shot where she rocks tight white biker shorts while shopping for groceries at Whole Foods. The biker shorts are paired with a neon green windbreaker and chunky sneakers. Her hair is in a casual ponytail and the blonde beauty finished her look with her stunning smile.

Loading...

Her followers also gave Iskra high marks for the photo, with nearly 140,000 likes and 760 comments.

On a more somber note, Iskra also posted a tribute to veterans in honor of D-Day’s 75th anniversary. Her update included a poem from @allontheboard as well as a picture of a statue of a soldier walking through a poppy filled field.

“I don’t know how we can ever repay them. Thank you with all my heart,” she wrote in her caption, adding a heart emoji.