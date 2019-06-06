Lori Loughlin’s Husband, Mossimo Giannulli, Reportedly Checks Into Luxury Hotel

Lori Laughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, checked into a luxury hotel in Los Angeles, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin, 54, are currently embroiled in the college admissions scandal that has upset their family’s life. The Daily Mail shared photos of Giannulli, who was seen checking into the hotel on Thursday. The outlet reported that while he may find himself in a tense situation, the fashion designer appeared to be somewhat relaxed as he was spotted using his phone.

He was also spotted getting ready for some time on the golf course carrying a tote bag with a ball cap attached and a pair of golf shoes.

The designer’s getaway takes place just as news surfaced that the University of Southern California is raising the possibility of a future civil suit against the couple.

USA Today reported that the civil dispute was filed Thursday by prosecutors seeking a court hearing on possible conflicts of interests regarding attorneys who are representing 11 of the 50 defendants in the case. Specifically, three law firms representing defendants in the case also represent USC. One of those law firms is Boston-based Latham and Watkins, which represents Loughlin and Giannulli.

Earlier in the week, word leaked that Loughlin’s legal team was preparing to use the defense that the couple thought the $500,000 they paid to get their daughters admitted to USC was going toward charities and not bribe money. Loughlin has reportedly claimed that she did not know she was doing anything wrong.

However, little has been reported about Giannulli in the days since the couple was arrested.

Interestingly, Giannulli allegedly faked his way though college. In an October, 2016, post on a fashion blog, The Hundreds, Giannulli mentioned falsifying report cards as a way to get money from his father.

Author Bobby Hundreds wrote that the designer attended USC “without being enrolled at all,” adding that he “not only convinced his dad that he was a student by falsifying report cards, Mossimo got him to fork over fees with fake tuition bills.”

Mossimo explained that he used the cash to start his business.

“SC was expensive, so that was how I was starting my company. I used all that cash,” he said.

“I used to have hundreds of thousands of cash in my top drawer in my fraternity house. And I was like, ‘this is kind of too easy. I need a bigger platform. If I had a bigger account base, I could really kill it…'”

The Deseret News reported that the next court date for defendants in the case is on October 2, 2019.