‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis’s Kidnapper Shocker

New The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis is kidnapped and held in a dark underground room. While many felt perhaps Chloe may have plunged the syringe into Phyllis when her back was turned, the real kidnapper’s identity is shocking.

Phyllis is unconscious in a laundry tub after somebody attacked her in her hotel suite and drugged her with a needle, according to SheKnows Soaps. When the person throws Phyllis onto the bed, she awakens and yells unsuccessfully for help. Shockingly, the person who stands outside her door and does nothing at all to help is Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

It’s a mystery why he would kidnap Phyllis. Perhaps it is because she helped Adam (Mark Grossman) hack into the Dark Horse computers so that Adam was able to buy Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) debt and give him 24 hours to decide if he wants Christian or Dark Horse. That doesn’t seem like a good reason, though. Perhaps Kevin is afraid that Phyllis is going to help Adam in his search for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) too. So far, it seems to be somebody else updating Adam about the woman who once tried to kill him in a cabin explosion, but maybe Phyllis inadvertently got too close to something she wasn’t supposed to see.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, Rikaart revealed that Kevin has an exciting storyline coming up that will keep viewers hooked. The actor recently told Soap Opera Digest, “Everyone will love the terrific story that Josh [Griffith] is telling. Kevin isn’t just back for a holiday visit and to say hi to a few people. Lots of stuff will be happening to him.”

How Phyllis fits into everything is yet to be seen, but even though Phyllis has struggled mightily and gotten on everybody in Genoa City’s bad side recently, even she doesn’t deserve to be kidnapped and held in a dark room underground. So far, Chloe hasn’t appeared, but this move certainly seems like something from one of her playbooks. Either Chloe rubbed off on Kevin during their time in Portland, Oregon on the run, or she’s behind all of this and Kevin is helping her to ensure that their cover isn’t blown.

Of course, if Kevin is back in Genoa City and Adam is looking for Chloe, it is only a matter of time before somebody else connects the dots and realizes that Chloe only faked her death to escape justice.