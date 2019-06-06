Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Deep Cleavage In Plunging Fringe Dress For ‘Vogue’

Emily Ratajkowski has been heating up Instagram for the past two days.

On Wednesday, the gorgeous supermodel celebrated the launch of her brand’s latest swimwear collection with a steamy photo shoot. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily broke the Internet by showing off her insane body in a host of skin-baring bikinis and swimsuits, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter among her massive following.

After bringing Instagram to its knees with her torrid bikini shots, the talented model, actress, and bikini designer treated her legions of fans to yet another sweltering snap. Earlier today, Emily took to the popular social media platform to share a glamorous photo taken for the prestigious Vogue magazine.

This time around, the 27-year-old stunner stepped before the camera fully clothed. Leaving her tiny bikinis behind, she slipped into a dazzling fringe dress – a show-stopping creation by Julie de Libran, the former artist director for the Sonia Rykiel fashion house in Paris.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the dark-haired beauty showcased all of her best assets in the sizzling pic, putting her Internet-famous décolletage front and center. The brunette bombshell showed off a generous amount of cleavage in the glittery dress, nearly spilling out of the form-fitting number.

Adorned with countless gold, black, and white fringes, the stunning floor-length dress featured a plunging neckline that drew all of the attention to Emily’s busty assets. The frock was complete with thin spaghetti straps that flattered her décolletage area, while also showing off her toned, slender arms.

Emily cut and elegant figure in the flamboyant dress. The celebrated Vogue model put her hourglass curves on full display in the whimsical frock, teasing her sculpted hips from underneath the extravagant garment.

Posing inside an open elevator, the “Blurred Lines” hottie leaned against a fully-stocked room-service table, complete with a white table cloth and an entire set of white porcelain plates, coffee mugs, wine glasses, two chilled wine bottles, and even a desert platter. As she rested her right hand on the wheeled table, the pillowy-lipped model raised up her left arm into the air, striking a sultry pose that highlighted her curvy backside.

For her latest Vogue photo shoot, Emily let her long raven tresses cascade down her shoulder in an unruly fashion. Wanting to let her eye-popping dress take center stage, the Instagram sensation opted to forgo any flashy jewelry. Emily ended up not wearing any type of accessories at all, letting the fabulous Julie de Libran gown speak for itself.

Loading...

Needless to say, the photo stirred a lot of reaction among Emily’s 23 million Instagram followers, garnering close to 145,000 likes within just three hours of having been posted. Visibly impressed by the stylish pic, her vast base of admirers took to the comments section to gush over Emily’s smoking-hot look.

“Gorgg [sic],” wrote one person, adding a Cupid arrow emoji for emphasis.

“This dress is bomb af [sic]!,” penned another.

“Fire babe,” read a third comment,” trailed by a trio of purple heart emoji.

The same photo was also posted on the American Vogue Instagram account. Captured by the famous fashion photographer Cass Bird, the snapshot is due to appear in the magazine’s July 2019 issue.