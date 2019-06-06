Jinger Duggar Goes Blond, ‘Counting On’ Star Shocks Fans In New Photo

Jinger Duggar has made a major change in her appearance and fans are loving it.

Jinger Duggar is getting ready to make the big move to Los Angeles next month, and it looks like she is changing much more than her address. The TLC star has totally changed up her hair color. As seen in a couple of new photos that were shared on Thursday, she now has blond locks.

Jinger posted the photos on her Instagram account showing off her new ‘do. She is seen standing outside smiling for the camera. Her hair is still long, but it appears that she got a good trim to shorten it up some. The real change is her brand new color. She ventured over to the blond side and it definitely looks like she is having fun. Her hair is full of soft waves as well. She got a special kind of highlights called blonde balayage. She is summer-ready, and also about to become a California girl.

There were all sorts of emotions from Duggar fans when they saw the change. Some confessed that they didn’t even recognize her at first, while others were a bit hesitant about such a big change. Most people were wowed by the new hairstyle, and praised her for doing something so different for herself. TLC was even impressed by the Duggar daughter, as they also posted the photos of her.

Fans are also waiting to hear how husband Jeremy Vuolo feels about the hair color change on his wife. Even daughter Felicity may have done a second-take when her mama walked in the door after visiting the salon.

The Vuolo family will be heading to L.A. very soon so that Jeremy can continue his education as a pastor. There are no details yet on their big move, but it sure looks like Jinger is ready and very excited to discover new things living in California. She has always been into fashion and loves to visit big cities.

The young mother was also the first woman of the Duggar family to start wearing pants and shorts when she moved to Laredo, Texas, after marrying Jeremy. Now her sister, Jill Dillard, has followed that trend as well.

The couple will be celebrating Felicity’s first birthday on July 19. They may be right in the middle of moving around that time, or trying to get settled in. Needless to say, there will should some type of celebration for their baby girl’s special day next month.

Jinger Duggar is living her own life now as a wife and mother, but she is still very much a part of her famous family. She had previously said how much she misses them and now she will be further away from them very soon. It’s a good thing that the Duggar family has a couple of pilots in the family.

TLC’s Counting On is coming back this fall for a brand new season. Keep checking back for more details as they are revealed this summer.