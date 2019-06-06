Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Pink Sports Bra With True

Khloe Kardashian is now a bonafide fitness icon. The 34-year-old has made healthy living her lifestyle, and she’s got the body to prove it. As The Daily Mail reports on June 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has thrown out her latest ab display. It comes in promo form for the star’s best-selling Good American clothing line, but the picture isn’t entirely about the merch.

Khloe’s 1-year-old daughter True features in the snap. The mother and daughter duo posed together in a kitchen setting. While True smiled in a white dress with a matching bow in her hair, Khloe contrasted in pastel pinks. Proving every inch the brand ambassador, the star wore a tiny sports bra and matching leggings. A summery blonde bob added unfussy flourishes.

The photo might have been sending out Khloe’s love for True, but it wasn’t holding back on flaunting this celebrity’s gym-honed body. Khloe’s flat stomach and sculpted shoulders were on show – likewise, her curvy hips and built thighs. Looking at her daughter, Khloe was snapped smiling.

Khloe has always been vocal about battling her weight. When Elle interviewed Khloe about her Good American denim and athleisurewear line, the magazine quoted Khloe’s inner thoughts, views on society, and body acceptance.

“It’s so interesting because when I was growing up heroin chic was the really cool thing. And there was Kate Moss. And she was gorgeous, but I was like, ‘I don’t identify with that body.’ I always, weirdly enough, was attracted to the Victoria’s Secret models of the world because they were more voluptuous. It wasn’t even because they were in bras and panties. It was like, ‘Okay, I finally see bodies that are a little more like mine.'”

Khloe’s fitness journey hasn’t been an easy one. This star regularly shares her grueling workouts to Instagram. They come with an honest approach, a fierce attitude, and a love of healthy living that’s become a way of life for Khloe. The star has even extended her mentality towards others – Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian is a reality show that takes out-of-shape members of the public seeking revenge on people who have hurt them. It then puts them through rigorous training and nutrition programs to get healthier. The show also sees Khloe sit down with participants to discuss their troubles.

Khloe has 94.5 million Instagram followers. Anyone wishing to see more of Khloe and her daughter True should follow her account or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.