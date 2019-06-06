Halsey Puts Her Flawless Figure On Display In Skimpy Ripped Crop Top And Skin Tight Leather Pants On Instagram

Halsey has proven time and time again that she can not only serve up some electrifying tunes, but also eye-popping outfits as well. The singer showed off her flawless figure in a sexy ensemble in her latest Instagram upload that is sending temperatures soaring.

The skin-baring candid snap of the 24-year-old was shared to her account on the social media platform on Thursday, June 6, and was quickly shown some love by her 13.9 million Instagram followers. Halsey was captured mid-strut, swinging her arms by her side and sporting a huge, open-mouthed grin across her face as she put on a head-turning display in an all-black ensemble that she wore to BBC Radio 1 in London. It did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Her grunge-chic look consisted of a tiny, cropped black T-shirt baring a graphic of a black cat along with an NSFW message. The top was elevated to an even more risque level with alterations that provided for even more of the star’s incredible body to be put on display. The tattered edges of the ripped shirt grazed just past Halsey’s voluptuous bosom, showing off her flat midsection and impressive abs.

Meanwhile, a tear right through the middle of the top spanned its entire bodice and was held together by thin, metal rings, exposing a peek at her assets. The “Nightmare” singer paired her edgy top with a pair of skintight leather pants that hugged her curves in all the right ways and accentuated her trim waist thanks to their high-rise design.

The pop star added a silver watch to her eye-popping ensemble for a bit of bling, as well as a pair of dangling silver earrings. In typical Halsey fashion, the singer wore her tresses in yet another new hairstyle. Sticking with the black locks she’s been sporting as of late, she ditched her bangs for a chic side-swept look, keeping a few tresses securely in place with a pair of bobby pins. To complete her rock star look, Halsey sported a minimal face of makeup featuring a thick coating of mascara and neutral lip that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the “Bad At Love” singer quickly showered the beauty with love for her latest jaw-dropping display. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accrued over 250,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Thousands took to the comments section as well to express their admiration for her look, including the star’s boyfriend, Yungblud, who described her with only one word: “beautiful.”

Aside from her stylish ensembles, Halsey has also been getting some love for a recent performance she did during her appearance today on BBC Radio 1. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the New Jersey native covered The Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 single “Sucker” during her stint on the radio show, and her fans — including the JoBros themselves — are going absolutely wild for it.