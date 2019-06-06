Hannah Palmer Sizzles In The Kitchen In Thonged Bikini Booty Snap

Hannah Palmer has been heating up Instagram lately with her provocative photos. On Thursday, she got things cooking in a steamy kitchen snap wearing nothing but a pink thonged bikini and a watch.

The Maxim model left little to the imagination as she struck a pose for the camera. Looking over her shoulder, she gave the camera a sexy look. Her face was made up to perfection and she wore a pink color on her lips that matched her bikini. The beauty wore her long hair down.

Palmer, 21, standing in a kitchen in front of an oven with a refrigerator to one side, captioned the photo asking what was for lunch. That was more than enough to get her followers talking. Many fans commented on the blond’s enviable body — especially her booty, of which every inch was on display.

The model has over 700,000 followers on Instagram, and she seems to be gaining popularity as the days go by. That’s quite impressive since she appears to have only had an account on the social media platform since March of 2017.

One thing that helped her gain a huge following was participating in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest in 2018. She competed with other women for a grand prize of $25,000 as well as the chance to appear on the cover of the magazine. While Palmer ended up not winning the grand prize, she did score well in the magazine’s Southwest regional group.

In an interview with Maxim, she said her secret talent was the fact that she could twist her arm all the way around her body, a feat many of her followers would probably take pleasure in seeing.

Palmer, who is an esthetician, said that if she won the money, she would do something to help other women, adding that her dream was “to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again!”

She said she once read an article about an esthetician that would go to homeless shelters on her days off and make the women living there look beautiful. Inspired by that, Palmer said she would like to do something similar as well, adding that seeing women become confident was empowering.

Loading...

One thing people will notice about the blond bombshell is that she seems confident and empowered.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date on what is happening with Palmer can follow her Instagram or Twitter accounts.