Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Kevin Looks Over Ryan As Franco Treats Ava To Good News

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Friday, June 6, suggest that things might get a little crazy with the ongoing Ryan storyline. Jordan did finally get her surgery, but this doesn’t appear to be fully over yet.

As Thursday’s episode played out, Jordan talked to Stella about wanting a “Do Not Resuscitate” order in place. General Hospital spoilers detail that this DNR will come up in conversation during Friday’s show, which could seem like a hint that Jordan may not make it through her surgery. Luckily, existing spoilers have revealed that she will soon be doing better.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jordan will be confronting Curtis next week. Down the road, the two will start an investigation that is somehow related to Stella. It could be that there are some momentary concerns during Jordan’s surgery and Curtis tries to overrule Stella on the DNR, as there seems to be some reason it’s been incorporated into the story.

While Jordan is seemingly going to recover, it’s not known yet if Ryan will. He was targeted by someone earlier who injected something into his IV, and now coming out of the kidney transplant surgery, he has remained unconscious.

The sneak peek for Friday’s episode detailed that Kevin and Laura will stand outside his room and watch to see if he wakes up. As they look through the window together, Kevin will mention that his brother is very hard to kill.

Ryan needs more than convincing if anyone expects him to donate Jordan a kidney. Click to watch today's thrilling, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/zi7KQEdPIA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 4, 2019

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are still some developments on the horizon with this Ryan storyline. For example, as The Inquisitr noted, many fans suspect that it’s Kevin who actually signed the transplant paperwork, pretending he was his brother.

If Ryan does wake up, it’ll be interesting to see how he reacts to all of this. Not only that, but there has been some talk among those involved about just killing him off once and for all.

Loading...

WATCH: Stella stands in the way of Ryan's last stand against donating one of his kidneys to Jordan. #VerneeWatson @thejonlindstrom #GH pic.twitter.com/hFWNtGG43C — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 5, 2019

While Kevin and Laura wait to see if Ryan awakens, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Franco may take the current news and feel ready to spread the word. He’ll track down Ava and tell her he has good news for her, and this is surely connected to Ryan’s surgery and current state.

Are Franco and Ava getting ready to celebrate Ryan’s demise a bit too early? Are there additional shockers on the way before all of this is wrapped up for both Jordan and Ryan? General Hospital spoilers hint that there is a lot coming up with this group of Port Charles residents, and fans won’t want to miss any of the drama ahead.