Brittany Cartwright Celebrates ‘Dream Bachelorette Party’ With ‘Pump Rules’ Cast, Shows Off Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor enjoyed a number of group activities.

Brittany Cartwright is living her dream in Miami.

Ahead of her June 29 wedding to Jax Taylor, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and her co-stars, including her fiancé, landed in Miami for a series of bachelorette and bachelor events, many of which have turned out to be group activities.

“All of the ladies and guys have been doing group activities together and are having a blast,” a source told E! News on June 5.

While Cartwright and Taylor will enjoy some separate celebrations, the insider said the “majority of the weekend will consist of everyone together,” and days ago, Cartwright, Taylor, and their castmates were seen enjoying a group “boat excursion.”

During their boat trip, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney were seen dancing to music as they took photos of one another and Scheana Shay was seen mingling with the rest of the cast. As for the boys, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Beau Clark, Schroeder’s boyfriend who was introduced on the show last season, they “have really been the life of the party.”

Also during the boat excursion, Cartwright showed off her weight loss on Instagram as she shared a photo of herself posing in a white one-piece swimsuit with flashy sunglasses and bejeweled flip-flops.

Later in the week, the cast is reportedly planning to enjoy a night out together at LIV nightclub.

“Everyone’s really hyping [Jax and Brittany] up and putting the focus on them,” the insider continued.

E! News went on to tell readers that Cartwright “wanted to make sure everyone took a lot of cute photos and was so happy that everyone could make it.”

“She kept saying this was her dream bachelorette party,” the source added.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Cartwright and Taylor went through major relationship issues during the show’s sixth season after it was revealed that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, who used to work alongside them at SUR Restaurant. Then, after Cartwright decided to stay with Taylor, despite his cheating, he shockingly dumped her.

Although the couple spent several weeks apart at the end of 2017, they ultimately reconciled their relationship and just months later, Cartwright accepted Taylor’s marriage proposal.

While many have doubted whether or not Taylor has truly changed, Cartwright believes he is a new man and looks forward to the moment she says “I do.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV later this year.