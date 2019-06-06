Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Flaunts Her Abs In Bright Bra And PVC Pants

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has uploaded a saucy snap to her Instagram and it seems her followers are in love with her.

The 27-year-old pop star shared a photo of herself which has a very pink aesthetic and has managed to rack up over 250,000 likes within 24 hours. The “Change Your Life” hitmaker is wearing a light pink bra while showing off her insane abs. She has matched her long hair with a similar shade which also complements her tanned skin. Her inked arms are on display as she seductively stares into the camera lens. Her pants made out of PVC appear to be a darker shade of pink. To top it all off, Nelson is posing in front of a wall that has multiple flamingos displayed.

Little Mix fans, also known as “Mixers” expressed their love for Jesy and her look in the comments section.

“Your best look!!” YouTuber Lydia Connell wrote.

“Can’t believe someone can look this good,” a Jesy fan page wrote.

“Jesy did it hurt when you fall from heaven?” another user questioned.

“Body goals,” someone stated.

On June 14, Little Mix will release their new single, “Bounce Back.” It just so happens that the track will drop on Jesy’s 28th birthday.

For the new single cover, it appears that they are all wearing some sort of swimwear, which The Inquisitr reported.

On their official Instagram group account, they have uploaded a mini teaser of what the song will sound like. As always, it seems like they will be delivering another girl power anthem.

Little Mix cemented themselves as one of the most successful girl bands to come out of the U.K. Their fourth studio album, Glory Days, was named the most successful album this decade, which The Inquisitr revealed. It became their first No. 1 album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone.

Since winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts — DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, and LM5. In total, they have achieved 20 top 20 singles in the U.K., including four that have topped the charts — “Cannonball,” Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out To My Ex.”

This year, they won their second BRIT Award for “Woman Like Me” in the category for Best British Video. Their first win came in 2017 when they won Best British Single for “Shout Out To My Ex.”

On the Little Mix group Instagram account, they have over 11.5 million followers, while on Twitter they have over 11.8 million followers.