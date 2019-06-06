‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Soundtrack Announced— With A Twist

The third season of the Netflix sci-fi series will feature a special soundtrack.

Stranger Things fans may want to dust off their cassette players. A soundtrack for the third season of the Netflix hit is coming, and it will feature an unexpected twist: A first-ever original cast recording.

Pitchfork reports that the Legacy Recordings release Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series, Season 3 will drop in digital and CD formats, as well as an exclusive cassette version, on July 5, which is the day after the third season of the sci-fi horror series premieres on Netflix. In addition, exclusive 12″ vinyl versions of the soundtrack with various bonus items will be available later in July at Walmart, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Barnes & Noble. The Stranger Things 3 soundtrack can be pre-ordered here.

The Stranger Things 3 soundtrack will feature 15 “classic tracks” and the debut of an original cast recording. Details of the exact track titles have yet to be announced, but the past two Stranger Things recordings featured heavily synthesized songs composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the electronic band Survive. In addition, non-original composition soundtracks have featured period music by ’80s favorites including The Police, Bon Jovi, the Romantics, Peter Gabriel, Scorpions, Echo and the Bunnymen, and most notably, the Clash and their 1982 hit “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?,” which served as a pivotal piece of music on the first season of Stranger Things back in 2016.

The third season of Stranger Things will be set in the year 1985, a year where Tears for Fears and Madonna ruled. But fans of the Netflix horror series know that the show doesn’t always stick to a musical timeline, so anything goes.

A previously released trailer for Stranger Things Season 3 feature the classic 1978 Cars song “Moving in Stereo” in a nod to the famous Fast Time at Ridgemont High pool scene with Phoebe Cates. Another Stranger Things 3 trailer features the 1985 Motley Crue song “Home Sweet Home,” while yet another trailer goes way back with the addition of The Who’s 1971 classic, “Baba O’Riley.”

A trailer for Stranger Things 3 shows the Hawkins gang welcoming Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) home from summer camp, but it’ clear that there’s still a sinister presence in the small town. A poster for the new season features the tagline, “one summer can change everything.”

In addition to Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Joe Keery.

You can see some of the Stranger Things 3 trailers below.

Stranger Things Season 3 debuts on Netflix on July 4.