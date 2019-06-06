Elsa Hosk Rolls Up Tank Top, Exposes Plenty Of Underboob In Sizzling New Instagram Photo

Elsa Hosk is feeling daring today if her Instagram page is any indication. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking skintight jeans from her upcoming collection in partnership with J Brand Jeans and a tank top that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, the Swedish beauty is sitting on a low wooden wall as she rocks a wide-cut pair of denim jeans that sit high on her frame, coming up to above her bellybutton, which showcases Hosk’s incredibly toned abs and insanely small waist. The wide legs of the jeans give her outfit a relaxed, casual quality, which the model countered by pairing it with a white tank top that she rolled all the way up her chest, exposing quite a bit of underboob along the way. The top also shows that Hosk is not wearing a bra underneath, which spices up the shot even more.

Hosk completed her look with a pair of chunky white sneakers. The 30-year-old blonde bombshell is wearing her hair in a middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. The Stockholm native finished off her casual look with a little black eyeliner on her eyes and a light shade on her lips.

The model is sitting on the wall while resting her feet on the back of a wooden chair with her legs spread apart in a sultry way. She is resting her hands on her knees, further opening her legs.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Hosk shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 250 comments within just about an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her bad-girl attitude and to share their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“I’m in love with this outfit!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji, in addition to fire and a flamenco dancer.

“I’m obsessed with her,” another one chimed in.

As the brand of jeans noted in the comments section, the J Brand Jeans x Elsa Hosk collab will come out next month. The model shot the campaign for the upcoming collection early last month, and she once again took to her Instagram to share the stunning results.