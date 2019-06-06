Sierra Skye Teases Followers With ‘Peekaboo’ Booty Snap

Sierra Skye is known for updating her Instagram account with sexy photos. Thursday was no exception when the swimsuit model shared a photo of herself wearing a provocative fishnet dress adorned with tiny stars.

The Instagram sensation appeared to be wearing absolutely nothing under the dress, which barely covered her assets. The photo was taken from behind, as the beauty looked over her shoulder, pulled one of the dress straps down, and gave the camera a sultry look. Skye wore her hair up in a messy bun with a few pieces of fringe framing her face. She went light on the makeup and wore a natural pink color on her lips. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop and cross earrings.

In the photo’s caption, the model wrote, “Peekaboo.”

Skye, 25, who is no stranger to showing off her booty on Instagram, delighted her followers with the snap, with many commenting on her perfect body.

To keep her body in its best shape, Skye said she exercises almost every day. She is a firm believer in cardio and said it is her favorite type of workout. She said she loved how it makes her feel when she is finished with a session. In a YouTube video, she said she goes to the gym and does an hour of cardio six days a week. She also works with a personal trainer three times a week. She puts in the hard work — and it shows.

Working out is just a part of what Skye does to maintain her figure. The model said she does her best to eat a healthy diet. In the video, she said she eats lots of vegetables, fruits, and beans, adding that she naturally enjoys those kinds of foods so it is easy for her to eat them. She also said that if she splurges on her diet with pasta or pizza, she simply works out a little harder the following day.

The Instagram influencer, who has amassed 4 million followers on Instagram, said that meeting her boyfriend, Roman Palumbo, helped her gain some popularity online. The two have a YouTube channel called Roman & Sierra’s World, which has nearly 20,000 followers. But the model knows how to hold her own. Regardless of what she is wearing, her Instagram photos are always a hit with her fans.

