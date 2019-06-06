‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Sizzles In Striped Bikini During Tropical Getaway

Robin Holzken loves bikinis and warm weather almost as much as she loves dogs, as her Instagram fans well know. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model combined both of her passions — taking to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself enjoying the ocean alongside her cute and furry friend.

In the photo in question, the Dutch model is knee-deep in the crystal-clear waters of the ocean surrounding the Seychelles, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. Her dog marches in front of her, also enjoying the seawater. The 22-year-old model is rocking a black-and-white striped two-piece bikini which boasts an underwire top with two thin straps that go over her shoulders, a piece which accentuates Holzken’s cleavage. Holzken teamed her top with matching striped bikini bottoms that sit high on her frame. These bottoms ties on the sides, showcasing her full, wide hips — as well as her toned thighs, taut abs, and obliques. According to the tag Holzken included with her post, the photo was captured by photographer Cameron Hammond.

The model is wearing a scuba diving mask on her forehead in this particular image, suggesting that the model had been doing some underwater exploration prior to this shot having been taken. In the background, the clear ocean waters glistens beneath the bright East African sun.

The post, which Holzken shared with her 358,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,000 likes and over 30 comments within minutes of having been posted — indicating that it may rack up quite a few more interactions as the day progresses. Fans of the model took to the comments section to note how cute the photo is, and to engage with her caption.

“Also when not in doubt, always follow the dogs,” one user wrote, referencing Holzken’s caption.

“I would follow that dog everywhere [crying-laughing emoji] he/she soo cute,” another fan chimed in, finishing their comment with a few heart-eyed emoji.

As Holzken previously said in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, if she hadn’t gone into modeling, she would have pursued a career which involved working with animals.

“I’ve always loved dogs. I love animals, and if I wasn’t modeling, I would be studying something with that right now,” she told interviewers with the magazine last year. “I wanted to have my own dog hotel, so people could go on vacation, and they give me their pets to look after.”