Country Star Granger Smith Cancels Show After 3-Year-Old Son, River, Dies In ‘Tragic Accident’

Country music star Granger Smith is facing something that no parent ever wants to encounter — the death of a child.

Earlier today, Granger shared devastating news with his fans in a heart-wrenching Instagram post, letting them know that his 3-year-old son River had died. In the image posted to his account, the country crooner can be seen in a photo during better times, holding his son and wearing a huge smile on his face. Smith presses his nose against his son’s cheek while little River looks off into the distance, wearing an equally big smile. In the caption of the image, Granger lets fans know that his little boy died following a tragic accident.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

The 39-year-old goes on to say that though his family is “devastated” and “heartbroken,” they do take solace in knowing that their son is now with the heavenly Father. He also goes on to describe River’s personality, calling him a “special” kid who brought so much joy into his family’s life during the short time that he was in it. Smith then reminds fans to hold loved ones tight before saying that he has never gone through something so difficult in his life.

He asks fans that in lieu of sending flowers, to please send any sort of donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. Granger did not go into further details as to what exactly happened prior to his son’s death, but it’s clear that it has left a huge impact on himself and his family. Since the post went live on his account an hour ago, the country superstar has earned a lot of attention from fans with over 34,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments, which are growing by the second. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the post to let Smith know that they’re thinking about him and his family.

“Sending heartfelt condolences to the Smith family and friends. May God comfort you during this painful time.”

“I am so sorry to hear this news. It is truly unthinkable and gives me the largest pit in my stomach. Such a beautiful baby boy,” another follower commented.

Granger’s wife, Amber, also shared a photo and a post to honor her son on her own Instagram account with the same caption of her husband. After the tragic incident, Granger canceled his show this evening, which was scheduled to be played in Kansas City. Smith and his wife have two other children — London and Lincoln.

Thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.