Winnie Harlow Goes Topless And Rocks Cheeky Black Panties In Latest Jaw-Dropping Instagram Post

Winnie Harlow is back on Instagram, this time with a jaw-dropping set of new snaps that are getting her fans talking.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie set pulses racing on Thursday, June 6, when she uploaded a duo of seriously NSFW shots that left very little the imagination. The 24-year-old labeled the snaps as a behind-the-scenes look at a new project she is working on — and if the sneak peek is any indication, Winnie’s 6.1 million followers on the social media platform certainly won’t be disappointed by the final results.

Sitting atop a tall leather chair, the bombshell put nearly every inch of her flawless figure on display as she posed for the sexy snaps. In one pose Winnie peered over her shoulder to something outside of the photographic frame — and in a second, she was captured staring down the camera with a sultry look. The model clearly isn’t afraid of showing some skin on social media, for she sported nothing but a pair of skimpy black panties in these photos — and her fans definitely liked what they saw. The barely there bottoms she was wearing covered up only what was necessary, leaving the rest of her nude body exposed for viewers to admire. The risque black bottoms showcased all of the Victoria’s Secret model’s dangerous curves, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and enviably flat midsection.

Meanwhile, Winnie’s top half was left completely uncovered, though she attempted to slightly censor the snapshots by covering her assets with her hands. Her efforts, however, did not go very far — an ample amount of cleavage was left completely on display. The model added a gold chain necklace to her look, and adorned her perfectly manicured fingers with statement rings.

As if her look wasn’t arresting enough already, Winnie also wowed her fans by rocking a stunning new hairstyle — one that might make some admirers do a double take. In place of her signature black tresses was a choppy, platinum-blonde pixie cut that fell messily around her face. The bombshell oozed glamour with a dark smoky eye, a thick coating of eyeliner and mascara, and a light-pink lip.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for the preview of her latest work. At the time of this writing, Winnie’s new set of photos had racked up more than 226,000 likes after just three hours of having been posted. Hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display were evident in the attached comments section, as well.

“Sooooo PERFECT,” one fan wrote, while another said that the snaps left them “speechless.”

“Favorite pic of you ever,” commented pop star Bebe Rexha.

If the latest upload wasn’t enough to satisfy, one glance at Winnie’s broader Instagram feed proves that the beauty knows how to turn up the heat. Earlier this week, the stunner shared another set of snaps — pictures that captured her posing next to a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. She showed off her flawless physique in a barely there black crop top and curve-hugging bike shorts. These photos also sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.