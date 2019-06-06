Kate Bosworth, Sarah Hyland, And Michelle Monaghan Hit The 2019 CMT Music Awards Blue Carpet

The CMT Music Awards may very well attract a cavalcade of stars connected to country music more than any other group. However, last night’s annual event saw many celebrities who are not directly affiliated with that particular musical genre hit the blue carpet. Kate Bosworth, Sarah Hyland, and Michelle Monaghan — among others — were all dressed up and ready to mingle at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 5, enjoying the evening alongside all their country music-loving friends.

Kate Bosworth caused a stir as she sauntered down the runway, wearing a dress that was fit for a mermaid. The strapless number was the color of the Caribbean Sea, and was draped such that one might think the Beyond the Sea celebrity was wearing fins rather than strappy stilettos.

The 36-year-old star, who noted on Instagram that she has “always been a country music girl at heart,” wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail. The statuesque beauty carried a bejeweled clutch that matched her sparkly bracelet and matching earrings, and she looked stunning.

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland — who recently appeared on Instagram while soaking in a tub, wearing nothing but a magazine (see below) — was equally daring in her fashion choices for the CMT Music Awards. In fact, the Modern Family cast member wore an entire dress to the show, as seen in the featured image above. However, that frock was fraught with a little too much cleavage to be considered proper country attire by certain critics.

Still, Hyland rocked the very short minidress with confidence. The dress featured a long bow attachment that went way down between her toned legs, giving a bit of a sexual connotation to her sartorial choice for June 5. While on the blue carpet in Nashville, the 28-year-old New Yorker carried nothing except a slight smirk while posing for a whole bunch of pictures.

And finally, Michelle Monaghan took to Instagram before heading out to the Bridgetown Arena, her shared snapshot showing her wearing attire which falls under the term full regalia.

While wearing a leather outfit in red and black, the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang star sure did look hot, as at least one follower exclaimed on the social media platform. Sadly, this lovely lady landed on Meaww‘s worst dressed list, with the site calling her fashion choice “atrocious.” Apparently, the strappy, high-heeled shoes she wore did not make Meaww‘s style commentator any more enamored.

Even though not every star who walked the 2019 CMT Music Awards blue carpet enjoyed compliments for their attire, you can be darn sure that Kate Bosworth, Sarah Hyland, and Michelle Monaghan did their best to fit into the diverse crowd that gathered in Nashville on Wednesday night.