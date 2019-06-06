Sommer Ray Dances In Her Underwear In Playful New Video

Sommer Ray knows how to combine sexiness, fitness, and silliness like few others — and her playful personality really comes through on her Instagram page. On Wednesday, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a funny, yet hot, video of herself. In the clip, Sommer Ray can be seen dancing around in her panties while she lip-syncs and paints for the camera.

In the clip in question, the 22-year-old social media starlet is featured in her garage. Sommer has transformed her garage into an art studio wherein she can explore her artistic sensibilities through painting, as she told her Instagram fans. The video begins with Sommer Ray with her back to the camera, and she faces a canvas on which she is working on a few flowers over a dreamy pink background. The fitness sensation is wearing just a pair of gray briefs, and these skimpy briefs put her pert derriere on full display.

Sommer Ray teamed her underwear with an oversized t-shirt, blue sleeves coming down past her elbows. The t-shirt is long, partially covering her booty. However, the model is wearing her t-shirt partially tucked into her briefs, in order to expose her insanely toned derriere. In addition, her top is smeared with different colors of paint, suggesting that this is her official painting outfit.

Completing her look, Sommer Ray sported a white headband that ties at the top. She is wearing the accessory over her brunette hair, which is tied up into a top knot.

Throughout the video, Sommer Ray dances around while lip-syncing the lyrics to the song “Check It Out” by will.i.am and Nicki Minaj. The model goes back and forth from the canvas to the camera while lip-syncing, shaking her hips and making funny faces as she does so.

The post, which Sommer Ray shared with her whopping 21 million Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 3 million times — garnering more than 760,000 likes and over 7,300 comments in under a day of having been posted. Fan of the fitness model and entrepreneur took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, and to point out how fun her personality is.

“Girl u crazy in a good way!!!” one user raved, adding a series of crying-laughing emoji.

“Omg Sommer!! Ilysm!! You’re literally so perfect, and you [sic] [peach emoji] is amazing!!” another fan chimed in, trailing their message with a cat-with-heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.