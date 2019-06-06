Joe Jonas Reveals He & Sophie Turner Needed A ‘Legal’ Marriage Before Hosting Wedding Ceremony Abroad

After a surprise Las Vegas elopement last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still going to have a wedding ceremony in the future for their family and friends. As far as the couple is concerned, though, they’re just happy to be finally married. Jonas gushed about his wife and their wedding plans in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, explaining what made them decide to elope in the first place and how he fell in love with the Game of Thrones actress.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” the pop star said. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops.”

As fans know, Jonas and Turner wed in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel immediately following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin were in attendance, as well as a few guests from the awards show, such as Diplo, Dan + Shay, and more. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator as the couple exchanged Ring Pop wedding bands. Afterward, Jonas and Turner drove off together in a pink Cadillac.

Jonas had already confirmed to James Corden during an April appearance on The Late Late Show that he and Turner were planning a summer 2019 wedding in France. However, according to the U.S. Embassy in France, a religious ceremony “does not constitute a legal marriage” in France. The couple needed a marriage certificate to prove that they already married in a civil ceremony before heading abroad.

Loading...

Now that the “Cake by the Ocean” singer is legally married to his sweetheart, the two can focus on their bigger celebration. Few details have been confirmed yet, but it is rumored that the wedding will take place this month in France. The couple reportedly wants to have a big party with their family and closest friends, according to Us Weekly.

Also in his interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jonas explained that Turner played a huge role in reconnecting him with his brothers to make more music this year. The Jonas Brothers had been an active pop group from 2005-2013 before splitting up due to musical differences. The sibling trio made an epic comeback earlier this year and are expected to release a new album, Happiness Begins, on Friday.

“It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers,” Jonas said. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s**t together.'”