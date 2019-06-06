Lisa Vanderpump Confirms Plans To Unfollow ‘RHOBH’ Cast On Twitter, Slams Them For ‘Plotting’ Against Her

Lisa Vanderpump is distancing herself for good.

Lisa Vanderpump is done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After quitting the show earlier this week around the time her nemesis Brandi Glanville returned, Vanderpump told a fan on Twitter that she was planning to unfollow her former co-stars before re-tweeting a message that slammed them for “attacking” her and “plotting” against her.

On June 6, hours after her co-stars filmed the Season 9 reunion, Vanderpump responded to a fan who suggested she unfollow the cast so that she doesn’t “see their nastiness anymore.”

“Excellent idea lol… Will get to it ASAP,” she posted on Twitter.

A short time later, Vanderpump re-tweeted a message from a fan, who majorly slammed Vanderpump’s castmates.

“What does it say about [five] women plotting and attacking [one] emotionally fragile women on TV and [social media] for 10 months?” the person asked. “Smart people walk away from that. It’s time they rode their own coat tails and get off LVPs.”

Prior to the start of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 last year, Vanderpump suffered a family tragedy as she learned of the heartbreaking news of her brother Mark’s suicide. Then, as the season filmed, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a story to Dorit Kemsley in regard to the adoption of a dog named Lucy.

Vanderpump denied leaking the story about Kemsley and her decision to re-home her chihuahua mix but because her co-stars were convinced that no one else would have known the details that were shared with Radar Online, she was widely blamed for the negative story.

Vanderpump even went as far as to take a lie detector test in regard to her potential involvement with the story and passed. Still, her co-stars weren’t convinced, and some suggested she put someone else up to leaking the story to cover her tracks. Since then, Vanderpump has been completely estranged from her co-stars and has not filmed any additional scenes for the show with the main cast.

Although Vanderpump quit filming with the other women last year, she did reunite with Camille Grammer, a part-time star of the show, to film scenes for the finale episode of the series at her newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is located in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. A short time later, the women had a falling out over comments Grammer made about her teeth during Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.