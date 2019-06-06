Bill Cosby Reportedly Decorates His Cell With Photos of Megan Fox, Beyoncé & Meghan Markle

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby has allegedly been decorating the walls of his prison cell with photos of Megan Fox, Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, and Kris Jenner, according to Radar Online.

Cosby, 81 — who was imprisoned in at Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix on September 25, 2018, for sexual assault — has been trading snacks for pictures of the women, sources told the celebrity news outlet.

“Mr. Cosby asked one of his inmate assistants to help him obtain photographs or art to bring life to his ‘dorm,'” a recently released inmate told Radar Online.

“Typically, inmates ask for weapons, electronics or drugs — so his request was quite easy.”

The maximum-security prison where Cosby has been spending the better part of last year is home to killers, rapists, and violent gang members — and is reportedly one of the toughest prisons ever built.

Cosby, who is known as inmate NN7687 behind bars, has reportedly “befriended” a couple “thugs” to protect him. “Bugs,” who is allegedly a member of the Pagans biker gang, has been supplying Cosby with pictures.

“Bugs gave him magazine clippings of icons like Beyoncé, Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner. He really likes Meghan, but he’s mad at her for marrying Harry,” a “well-placed source” told the outlet.

“What a waste of a beautiful woman to go off and marry a rotten royal. It’s a real shame,” the comedian reportedly said of the duchess.

Ironically, Cosby claimed he was blind months before his case went to trial, according to USA Today.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson, denied the charge that Cosby has photos of the women in his cell. However, according to Radar Online, Wyatt does not have access to Cosby’s cell, and thus is unlikely to know if Cosby has decorated it or not.

In February, Wyatt remarked that Cosby had said that his experience behind bars was “amazing.”

“Despite the circumstances, he said, ‘This is an amazing experience,'” Wyatt said in an interview with WCAU.

In a statement emailed to USA Today, Wyatt said Cosby had “no remorse,” and never would. The comedian also compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela.

Cosby also said that his political beliefs landed him in prison — what he referred to as his temporary residence, and one which resembled the living situations of other political prisoners.

In April of 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. More than 60 other women have come forward and made similar accusations against Cosby, but Constand’s case was the only one that went to trial.