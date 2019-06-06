‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Calls Out Famous Friends Who Forgot To RSVP To Her Wedding

The newlywed pro dancer hilariously roasted her rude wedding guests.

Cheryl Burke is roasting her rude wedding guests. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer posted a hilarious “Wifey Wednesday” segment in which she called out a list of wedding invitees who took their time sending in their RSVPs—or even worse, didn’t send one in at all.

Just two weeks after she tied the knot with Matthew Lawrence in a lavish ceremony at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, Cheryl Burke posted a flashback video which showed her trying to make up the seating chart for her wedding reception. Unfortunately, the bride-to-be was having trouble thanks to some lazy guests who left her hanging with their late RSVPs, according to People.

In her video, Cheryl Burke announced that she would scroll down her 200-person wedding guest list to see who hadn’t RSVP’d to her invite by the deadline. The two-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champion sarcastically read the names of her invited guests aloud but bleeped them in the video. Cheryl also provided some hilarious commentary as she called out her rude guests for failing to properly respond.

“A text is not going to do, you must RSVP,” Burke told one guest.

Cheryl Burke warned someone else that she was at their wedding so they better be coming to hers. The 35-year-old professional dancer also informed one clueless guest that telling her that they’d be there when they saw her at Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding does not cut it.

Of course, several famous friends chimed in on the comments section to Cheryl Burke’s post. Newlywed Jenna Johnson revealed that she and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, were the first ones Cheryl called out on the list.

“I can read your lips,” Johnson wrote. “We are the first ones on the list hahaha.”

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Alan Bersten also admitted, “I feel like I might be in this.”

DWTS: Athletes winner Adam Rippon added, “Omg I’m definitely on this hahahahha.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 27 champion Sharna Burgess noted that she was just happy she got her response in on time.

“Lol!!! I love Cheryl’s roasts … However, I’ve never been so glad that I RSVP’d on time before …”

In addition to her RSVP-shaming video, Cheryl Burke posted a segment that showed her and her sister Nicole making up the seating chart for the wedding reception armed with posterboard, a supply of highlighters, colored slips of paper, and glue sticks. She also called out “people who don’t RSVP in a timely manner” for making the seating chart task harder.