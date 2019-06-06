‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Goes Fully Braless In Flower Field, Instagram Can’t Cope

An Instagram update from a Playboy model doesn’t go unnoticed. Sara Underwood is an industry heavyweight, but her June 5 Instagram update came with a decidedly carefree feel. The fully braless snap has been knocking her fans sideways, with enough of the comments suggesting that Instagram had difficulty processing what it was seeing.

The sun-drenched photo showed Sara soaking up the rays in a field full of yellow flowers. She was clad in a girly getup of mauves and denims. While the wardrobe wasn’t a bikini, it was still giving this model’s fans a display of her signature cleavage. Her short-sleeved shirt was clasped together somewhat minimally, and she was definitely lacking a bra. Much like her top, Sara’s denim miniskirt gave off playful and innocent vibes. The outfit showed off Sara’s ample bust, taut abs and bronzed skin. With her eyes closed and her face pointing upwards, Sara seemed at peace.

It would appear that fans have yet to make their peace with the snap, though.

“What dreams are made of,” one fan wrote.

Another fan seemed to have confused the model with “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus.

“That’s a beautiful photo Miley!” they wrote.

Underwood was also called a “fairy.” One user had “no words” to describe the model.

Sara’s caption pointed towards the fine “weather.” The update also came with an Oregon geo-tag and a shout-out to Fashion Nova. Sara is an ambassador for the affordable clothing brand, per her bio. While yesterday’s look didn’t throw out a raunchy outfit, it did seem to rake in the engagement. The snap had racked up over 74,000 likes within 24 hours of being posted.

Much like fellow model Kara Del Toro, Sara seems to take a low-key approach to life. Her bio proudly announces a “vegan lifestyle.” She also appears to be into building cabins. Less about the overtly sexual or provocative poses and more about the great outdoors, Sara’s Instagram channels free-spirited vibes, a love of nature, and locations such as forests or eco-friendly huts.

Comments to yesterday’s post also compared Sara’s setting to famous scenes from the iconic film The Sound of Music.

“The hills are alive with the sound of music,” one fan wrote.

Sara has 9.2 million Instagram followers. She is followed by rapper Chanel West Coast as well as YouTuber and ex-girlfriend to Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau. Fellow models Rosanna Arkle, Sommer Ray and Amberleigh West also follow her. Fans wishing to stay up to date with Sara and her posts should follow her Instagram.