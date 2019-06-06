Kate Middleton Reportedly Confronted Prince William Over Allegations Of An Affair With Rose Hanbury

The apparently dormant rumors about Prince William having an affair with Rose Hanbury have come back around, with a new report claiming that Kate Middleton confronted her husband over the allegations.

The story came from InTouch Weekly, which claimed that the tensions of the alleged affair boiled over as Duchess Kate demanded to know if her husband was in love with the alleged “other woman.” As Jezebel noted, the report also claims that the duchess tried to deliver a message to the public about her crumbling marriage in the form of a cryptic statement at the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

“I really hope that this land that we have created really inspires people to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together,” Kate said, in what was alleged to be a coded message.

There had already been a series of reports that Prince William was having an affair with Rose Hanbury, who runs in the same royal circles and had been a friend of Kate Middleton. Back in late May, the Express took a different approach, claiming that William had only tried to play “peacemaker” for Kate and her former friend due to an unspecified falling out between the two.

“It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out,” an unnamed source said. “They used to be close but that is not the case anymore. William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends. But Kate has been clear that she doesn’t want to see them anymore and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status.”

This came at the same time that there were reports of the British media putting a blackout on any stories about Prince William and Rose Hanbury’s alleged affair.

Rose Hanbury was thrust back into the news this week when she was in attendance for President Donald Trump’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace. As The Inquisitr reported, Rose entered the hall near the end of the royal procession and was seated near the royal couple. There was apparently no incident at the dinner.

Loading...

It is not clear how much truth there might be to the report that Kate Middleton confronted Prince William or delivered a “secret” message to the world about Rose Hanbury. The royal couple has been a frequent target for tabloid rumors and speculation, with a majority of the reports missing the mark.