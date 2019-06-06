Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Think Kourtney Is ‘Indecisive’ About Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner are holding nothing back about Kourtney Kardashian’s friendship with her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The reality stars discuss Kourtney’s vacation with Scott and Sofia in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The sisters and their momager agree that the dynamic between Kourtney and the couple is a bit unorthodox, and even conclude that the Poosh founder may be confused about her feelings for Scott.

A sneak peek clip from the episode shows Kim, Khloe, and Kris sitting in a living room when Kim sees a vacation photo that Scott posted on Instagram, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the snap, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia lounged in pool chairs together while on a trip with Kourtney and Scott’s kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 —in Mexico.

“What more could a guy ask for? THREE’S COMPANY,” Scott captioned the photo back in December.

“Oh, my God! Did you see Scott — what he just posted?” Kim asks Khloe and Kris before explaining the photo.

The clip cuts to a confessional with Kris, where she says it’s “confusing” her why Kourtney would want to vacation with her ex and his new girlfriend.

Back in the living room, Kim argues that Kourtney may have just wanted to have a trip with the kids. However, Kris points out that she could vacation with her children any time she wants without Scott or Sofia. She added that she’s worried Kourtney can’t make up her mind about wanting to be with Scott.

“She can’t pick a paint color, that takes months,” Kris says. “I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a**. And she’s gonna be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

Khloe added that Kourtney “doesn’t know what the f*** she wants.”

Loading...

Later, Kris explains that she and her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, did eventually become close friends as well after their split, but she worries that someone will end up hurt in the situation between Scott, Kourtney, and Sofia.

Back in April, Kourtney and Scott opened up in an interview for Kourtney’s lifestyle site, Poosh, about co-parenting, People reported. They explained that they worked hard to mend their friendship for the sake of their children. Moreover, the reality stars have made it clear that they will always play important roles in each other’s lives.

Watch the full sneak peak below. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E! network.