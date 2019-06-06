Toronto Raptors Fan Who Threatened Ayesha Curry On Live TV Arrested

One Raptors fan got out of line on June 2 following a game between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, vowing to “f**k” Ayesha Curry. Cops immediately began investigating the situation, and the police have arrested the man who made the threat.

According to TMZ, Tristan Warkentin was arrested by Toronto police for criminal mischief because authorities say that the fan knew his comments would be aired on live TV.

Warkentin appeared on CP24 when a news reporter was getting reactions from fans in the audience to the Warriors’ win over the Raptors in game 2 of the NBA Finals, as The Inquisitr reported previously.

“The vibe was unreal and I just want to let everyone know Ayesha Curry we’re gonna f**k her right in the p**sy,” he told the camera.

Curry, who is the wife of Warriors player Steph Curry, didn’t respond to the comment, but fans and news outlets were enraged.

Kelly Linehan, the reporter who interviewed Warkentin, filed a formal complaint against him after he made the comment.

Warkentin quickly walked back his comments after facing the intense backlash. The fan said that he was drunk when the comments were made, but that he is sorry for his behavior.

“I’m not in a position to defend myself in terms of what happened. I am sure you understand the influence of alcohol,” he told the Toronto Sun. “What I did was disgraceful; it was an alcohol-influenced situation.”

“What I am trying to do is maybe reach out to Mr. and Mrs. Curry and that’s realistically who I feel I owe an apology to – and maybe Toronto,” he added.

Warkentin said that he has received death threats since he made the comments and that he hopes to be able to apologize to Curry for his words.

A man who directed vulgar remark at wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry says “influence of alcohol” was behind his “huge mistake”

Tristan Warkentin tells @joe_warmington he wants to make amends by apologizing to @ayeshacurryhttps://t.co/pCBpQpBEWp#WeTheNorh #Raptors pic.twitter.com/jOLfeOkBlm — Jonathan Kingstone (@TorSunCity) June 4, 2019

Ayesha Curry has been the focus of sexist attacks in the past. In 2016, sports fans Photoshopped numerous pictures to make it appear as though the celebrity chef was married to men from rival teams and showed her with rival players’ families. She was also compared to other NBA wives by an ESPN commentator. The commentator said that other wives kept quiet and made sure to only behave in a way that supported their husbands’ reputations, implying that Curry was too loud and too outspoken for his taste.

Curry called the images an insult to both her and the other women, while she left the ESPN statement alone.

Warkentin is scheduled to be in court on July 11.