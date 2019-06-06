Miley Cyrus’ Fans Are Concerned For Her Health After She Lies Bedridden Receiving Oxygen In Scary New Snapshot

Miley Cyrus is resting in bed after a scary allergic reaction.

Earlier today, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a rare photo of herself feeling under the weather. In the image posted to her page, Cyrus can be seeing lying in bed, in a white nightgown, as she snaps a selfie. The 26-year-old goes makeup-free in the image, and a nose cannula is visible on her face. The nose cannula is in place to ensure that she is getting enough oxygen. The singer makes a sad pout for the camera, and clearly looks like she isn’t feeling well.

Miley is also sporting the new pink bob that she has in her past few photos, and explains to fans — in the caption of the image — that she has a “detrimental shellfish allergy.” But, she does make light of the poor situation by joking that Ashley O, her character on Black Mirror, is not well enough to perform today.

Since having been posted hours ago, Miley’s share has earned a ton of attention from her legion of fans, who are clearly concerned for her. So far, the snapshot has racked up 1.3 million likes in addition to 5,800 comments. Some fans chimed in to comment on her Black Mirror episode, while countless others wished Miley the best, encouraging her to get well.

“So proud of you! your Black Mirror episode was so good! watched it as soon as it went live yesterday and need these songs ASAP!!!” one follower commented.

“Hope you start feeling better love,” a second supporter remarked.

“It must be really Bad If you can’t proform [sic] completely understandable get better soon Miley,” another Instagram user chimed in.

And it seems as though Miley has had a pretty rough past few weeks. As fans know, the singer made headlines after she was groped by a male fan in Barcelona, Spain. As The Inquisitr shared, the man came up to Cyrus and grabbed her, groped her, and even went as far as kissing her neck. Yesterday, Miley finally broke her silence on the scary incident, posting video footage of the attack and standing up for herself on Twitter.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom.”

Of course, Miley ended up receiving a ton of support from her fans over the incident — and hopefully that has helped to ease her mind a bit.