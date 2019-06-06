What Was Lisa Vanderpump Doing Instead Of Attending The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion? Instagram Photo Surfaces

Lisa Vanderpump was seen with Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard.

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t present on Wednesday when her co-stars filmed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion at Universal Studios Hollywood. Instead, she attended an event nearby, at the historic Wattles Mansion.

According to a HollywoodLife report on June 6, Vanderpump attended a Pride Week kick-off alongside friends, taking in a garden party thrown by Eric Garcetti. Vanderpump reportedly attended the bash with John Blizzard, who works with her at her West Hollywood animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

During the event, Blizzard posted a photo of the two of them to his Instagram page.

“So much fun starting PRIDE weekend at @ericgarcetti Garden Party,” Blizzard wrote in the caption of his photo.

In the image, Vanderpump looked stylish in a simple black dress, one which she paired with a gold hat, belt, and necklace. Meanwhile, her Vanderpump Dogs employee sported a light-pink shirt.

Vanderpump’s absence at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion came on the heels of her announcement regarding her plans for the event. During an interview with DailyMailTV, Vanderpump said that she had no inclination to reunite with her co-stars after they had harassed her for 10 months straight.

During the same interview, Vanderpump said she would not be returning to the show for Season 10, because her co-stars had made it “pretty impossible” for her to go back.

Vanderpump has suggested that her decision to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the result of her estrangement from the cast. However, after Glanville returned to the show for Tuesday’s new episode, many have believed it was Bravo TV’s decision to bring Glanville back which ultimately led Vanderpump to leave the show. In fact, after a fan said they’d no longer be watching the series — due to Bravo TV’s decision to use Glanville’s hatred towards Vanderpump to gain viewers, in said fan’s estimation — Vanderpump told the fan, via Twitter, that she’s finally had enough.

A short time later, Glanville lashed out at Vanderpump on her own Twitter page. Glanville suggested that Vanderpump had tried to ruin her life after their falling out during Season 4.

“My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life!” Glanville tweeted. “She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.