Drew Barrymore Reveals Secret Behind 25-Pound Weight Loss, Admits ‘Pillsbury Doughboy’ Genes

Drew Barrymore has always been public about battling her weight. The Santa Clarita Diet actress has even referred to having “the genetic makeup of the Pillsbury Doughboy,” per her Yahoo! News interview on June 6. The 44-year-old has lost 25 pounds, and she’s been speaking out about the secret behind it.

According to Drew’s interview with the media outlet, Drew is attributing the weight loss to the Emsculpt device – the FDA-cleared treatment is claimed to build core muscle with little effort required from the user. Drew has called Emsculpt her “abs secret.”

“In order to actually be strong and healthy and exercise, you have to have a strong core, and that was just not in my grasp for the last seven or eight years. I work a lot, my kids come first, and I was like 10th on the list, but I want to look good in my clothes,” Barrymore said at a press event for Emsculpt.

As a mother, Drew has referred to the device as aiding her post-baby body alongside boosting her confidence during workout classes. The mother of two is a fan of pilates and yoga alongside more energetic dance cardio. Drew recalled the moments at the end of yoga classes where “everyone groans” as a result of a two-minute exercise. For this actress, many forms of exercise push the body, but don’t target the core sufficiently.

Drew also appears to have spoken to E! News regarding her weight loss. As the media outlet reported yesterday, Barrymore seems out to sing Emsculpt’s praises.

“My problem was that no matter how hard I dieted or exercised, after having two kids—and my genetic predisposition— I was never losing weight,” the actress told E! News.

“I was always getting injured, so this, for me, was a game-changer,” she added.

Loading...

The pressure to maintain a perfect body in Hollywood has been intense for decades. While acceptance movements are now seeing curvier stars such as Nicki Minaj and Christina Hendricks enjoy fame regardless of their size, the industry’s stereotype still suggests that thin is desirable. Super-slender celebrities currently enjoying the limelight include Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, petite-framed Kristen Stewart, and likewise slim actress Angelina Jolie.

Speaking to E! News, Drew maintained that Emsculpt isn’t a “magic wand.” She confessed to an ideal of gobbling pasta for every meal but stated that workout routines must be upheld.

Looking fantastic these days, it would seem that Drew has, indeed, unlocked the secret to her fit body. The actress remains best-known for her roles in iconic movies E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie’s Angels, and Never Been Kissed.