Brandi Glanville Gives NSFW Details About Her Young French Waiter ‘Man Toy’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum says she doesn't like to use the word 'boyfriend.'

Brandi Glanville is giving her unfiltered opinion about the new man in her life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran stopped by the Season 9 after show, where she gave some NSFW commentary on the guy she is dating.

Brandi revealed that her new man is French, but she stopped short of calling him her boyfriend for three big reasons, according to Bravo TV. Glanville said she doesn’t like to use the word “boyfriend” because she wouldn’t want this guy to think she likes him that much. She also noted that he is 10 years younger than her, and that he works as a waiter.

While Glanville admitted that her French waiter “is not the best fit right now,” she did not shy away from detailing their private relationship.

“He does have a huge penis, and he’s really good in bed.”

Brandi also joked that she understands what her guy is saying about “half the time,” and that he likes her because she’s “spicy.” She also likes that he walks her dogs. Brandi Glanville also noted that, at age 35, her new guy is too old to be called a “boy toy.”

“He’s a man toy,” the mom of two said.

Brandi Glanville split from her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2009. Since that time, she has penned a book about her dating adventures, one titled Drinking and Dating. While she has reportedly dated stars such as Gerard Butler, Ben Stiller, and Matt LeBlanc — Reality Tea notes that on her podcast, Brandi once dished that she went on one date with the Friends star, but that he “let his dog eat from his ice cream and then he wanted to kiss,” to which she said “nope”— Glanville mostly prefers “dumb” guys.

Last summer Glanville told Us Weekly she was juggling three men at once.

“I mean, I’m dating, like, dumb boys. There are so many dumb boys and I’m using them… There is one in Venice, there is one in Beverly Hills and there is one in Pasadena. All three, I’m using.”

Of course, with Brandi’s candid quips, she’d be the perfect addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Lisa Vanderpump exits the show. Glanville has accused Vanderpump of giving Bravo a “me or her” ultimatum, but with the queen bee gone next season, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Brandi back on reality TV.

In addition, Brandi Glanville is close friends with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Denise Richards, who is known for her own risque talk about her husband, Aaron Phypers, and his “size.” Fans would surely get an earful with Brandi and Denise as regulars on the show, as they sometimes tend to indulge in hilariously inappropriate stories about the men in their lives.