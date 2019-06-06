‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Looks Unrecognizable In New Blonde Wig

Lisa Rinna is a chameleon when it comes to her recent hairstyles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been known for rocking her signature short brown hairstyle for some time now. However, during this season of the hit show, she’s showed off a few different hairstyles — sporting long blonde locks for Halloween, when she dressed as pal Erika Jayne. New photos published by The Daily Mail show Rinna rocking another hot new look for a night out with the girls.

According to the publication, Rinna, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp all enjoyed dinner in West Hollywood after taping the Bravo reunion special. But one cast member who was noticeably absent from the shindig was Lisa Vanderpump, who recently announced that she would not be returning to the show next year.

Rinna looked almost unrecognizable as she walked into the dining venue. In the images captured from that night, the mother of two can be seen rocking a short blonde wig that falls to her shoulders. She wore her short tresses down and slightly wavy for the occasion, while also sporting a face full of makeup. Her makeup look consisted of eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, and lip gloss. The 55-year-old looked dressed to impress for the event, rocking a curve-hugging black dress that hit just above her knees. She paired her look with a black jacket, black purse, and a pair of white sneakers.

Lisa’s co-stars looked equally as gorgeous as she, with Dorit sporting a flashy all-silver mini dress that hit well above her knee. Dorit’s ensemble left very little to the imagination, showing off plenty of cleavage. She opted to wear her long blonde locks up in a high ponytail, styling her hair with a number of barrettes. Richards followed in the footsteps of the other ladies, sporting a brown dress with a halter neck. She, too, donned a face full of makeup, and also wore her long locks slicked back in a high ponytail.

As mentioned earlier, Lisa Vanderpump was noticeably absent from the reunion, just as she has been from filming for most of this season. After the so-called “PuppyGate” scandal, she and the rest of the cast have not been on the best of terms. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, she will not be returning to the show next season. Vanderpump also gave a reason as to why she wasn’t to appear at the reunion alongside her former friends.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Lisa said. “So in all probability, no.”

After that, she made it clear she would not be returning to the show.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she said. “So… no.”

Fan can catch RHOBH on Tuesday evenings, via Bravo.